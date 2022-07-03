Politics Explained

Why Ron DeSantis might be causing Donald Trump some sleepless nights

The Florida governor is gaining some momentum when it comes to a possible presidential run, writes Chris Stevenson

<p>Ron DeSantis is starting to gain some buzz, particularly in GOP circles </p>

There have been a number of reports in recent days about Donald Trump pondering an early official announcement of a 2024 presidential run at some point in the next few weeks.

It would obviously not be a surprise. Trump is well up on any other potential Republican candidate in polling and he has been touting a run essentially since he left the White House. Being one of the only potential candidates doing rallies around the country and near-total name recognition also provide an important base for the former president to build from.

But it has been a bad week or two for Trump. Tuesday's bombshell testimony of former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to the committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 – which involved the suggestion Trump had thrown his lunch against the wall in anger – was not great for the former president.

