There have been a number of reports in recent days about Donald Trump pondering an early official announcement of a 2024 presidential run at some point in the next few weeks.

It would obviously not be a surprise. Trump is well up on any other potential Republican candidate in polling and he has been touting a run essentially since he left the White House. Being one of the only potential candidates doing rallies around the country and near-total name recognition also provide an important base for the former president to build from.

But it has been a bad week or two for Trump. Tuesday's bombshell testimony of former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to the committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 – which involved the suggestion Trump had thrown his lunch against the wall in anger – was not great for the former president.