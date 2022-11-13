Jump to content

Politics Explained

Donald Trump’s bluster over the midterms is not fooling anyone

These latest elections show the former president cannot count on having things his own way, writes Chris Stevenson

Sunday 13 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Donald Trump </p>

Donald Trump

(Reuters)

Not unlike other Republicans who have chosen to retire in recent years, Pat Toomey has some things to say. The Pennsylvania senator, who is retiring from his seat at the end of the current session of Congress, did not mince his words about the contest to elect his replacement.

Asked by CNN about how Republicans lost that particular contest to replace him – with Democrat John Fetterman beating the GOP’s Mehmet Oz – Toomey was blunt that “President Trump inserting himself into the race… was never going to be helpful.”

Donald Trump had endorsed Dr Oz, saying back in April that the celebrity doctor who rose to fame on The Oprah Winfrey Show would “stop the radical left maniacs from destroying our country”. Mr Trump also rallied with Dr Oz on the final weekend before the general election.

