Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

Mitch McConnell has laid bare the Republicans’ candidate problem

The party has issues over picks to run for the Senate in some states – and Donald Trump has a lot to answer for over it, writes Chris Stevenson

Sunday 21 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell </p>

The highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, Mitch McConnell

(Getty Images)

In the past few days, Mitch McConnell, the leading Republican in the Senate, has articulated a problem that could come back to bite the GOP in November’s midterm elections.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different – they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon early this week when asked about his party’s prospects.

“Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in