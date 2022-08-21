In the past few days, Mitch McConnell, the leading Republican in the Senate, has articulated a problem that could come back to bite the GOP in November’s midterm elections.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different – they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon early this week when asked about his party’s prospects.

“Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly.”