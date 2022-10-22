Liz Truss’s downfall marks a turning point in the history of Brexit

When history looks back on the resignation of Liz Truss, it may not simply be registered for the oddity of ending the shortest tenure in Downing Street, but also for marking a significant turning point in the life of the UK.

For the agenda which Truss so spectacularly failed to impose on the UK represented the dreams of a certain kind of Brexiteer whose star may now permanently be on the wane.

Her disastrous mini-Budget package was exactly the mix of tax-cutting and deregulation which this group believed would allow the UK to become a high-growth Singapore-on-Thames after escaping the restrictions of EU membership.