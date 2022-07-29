Mick Lynch, leader of the RMT union, is threatening the almost unprecedented action of a general strike because Liz Truss, and to a lesser extent Rishi Sunak, are threatening to make it virtually impossible to take effective industrial action.

That means enacting a 2019 Conservative manifesto pledge: “We will require that a minimum service operates during transport strikes. Rail workers deserve a fair deal, but it is not fair to let the trade unions undermine the livelihoods of others.”

Sometimes this is taken to mean a new law would place similar obligations on NHS workers and others in key positions, but the manifesto mandate is restricted to the railways. Truss also wants to make strike ballots more difficult to win, requiring much higher levels of democratic support among members, and less freedom over the timing of strikes.