Is our next PM really prepared for crisis on all fronts?

Rishi Sunak is not giving up. The Tory leadership hopeful did his best to sound upbeat in an ITV interview on Thursday, telling his childhood hero Andi Peters he was “really excited to keep going” despite dispiriting poll numbers.

The underdog looks increasing like a lost cause. The latest YouGov survey of Conservative members has Liz Truss well out in front (66 per cent to 34 per cent). A majority of the card-carrying Tories say they’ve already voted, so Sunak’s chances of winning over enough undecideds appears doomed.

The Truss camp is gleeful about the results, and the growing number of Tory MPs backing her to be the next prime minister in the hope some belated brown-nosing might just secure them a job in government.