The surprising thing about Nicola Sturgeon declaring that “I despise the Tories” is that anyone would be surprised that she said it.

It is, after all, virtually part of the job description of the leader of the Scottish National Party. Sturgeon has always played on the more passionate wing of the political field, and her partisanship is infused with a pungent nationalism reminiscent, in its way, of a peaty single malt Scotch. It’s strong stuff and is usually served undiluted.

In fairness, Sturgeon did say “the Tories”, ie the political movement as whole, rather than “Tories”, which would be more of a personal attack on all their representatives, members and voters – who still account for about a fifth of the adult Scottish population. She was therefore more careful than she’s been accused of – but maybe not as cautious in language as her usual habit. The word “detest” is still an emotive term, and better suited to more extreme groups than even today’s Conservative Party.