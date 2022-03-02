Is Ukraine about to become the 28th member state of the European Union? President Volodymyr Zelensky certainly wishes it so, and has made a formal application to join, using an as-yet non-existent fast track process.

The circumstances demand such an approach, because Ukraine may not be in a position to apply for anything if it ceases to be an independent nation.

The EU has little in the way of a defence or security role, but the move would be a symbol of the desire to align Ukraine with Europe and the west, rather than looking eastwards — and some would add, backwards — to Russia.