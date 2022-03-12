Who will sort out the mess in the UK’s refugee crisis response?

The government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis is not going well. The refusal to follow the EU and drop visa requirements has caused public outrage. Britain has proved to be a safe haven for only a tiny trickle of the millions of people fleeing the Russian assault.

Plans to open up an additional route have been subject to above-average levels of chaos in Whitehall, as No 10 and Home Office officials squabble over who is to blame for the failure to set out a clear plan that meets the scale of the crisis.

Home secretary Priti Patel has come in for the fiercest criticism from MPs of all parties. Tory backbenchers have attacked the “disgraceful” approach taken by her department and the “snail’s pace” at which help has been offered.