After the surprise visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to London, Rishi Sunak, under pressure from Zelensky, Boris Johnson, MPs and public opinion, has indicated that the UK may be able to offer Kyiv modern fighter jets.

Why is Ukraine asking for fighter jets?

To help it win the war - in Zelensky’s words, as inscribed on then fighter ace helmet presented to the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it”.