Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics explained

The ever-moving goalposts around sending military jets to Ukraine

Ideally, from a Ukrainian point of view, the UK might send a handful of planes, just to break the deadlock, and encourage Nato allies with plenty of more suitable planes to release them, writes Sean O’Grady

Thursday 09 February 2023 20:20
Comments
<p>Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)</p>

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)

(PA Wire)

After the surprise visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to London, Rishi Sunak, under pressure from Zelensky, Boris Johnson, MPs and public opinion, has indicated that the UK may be able to offer Kyiv modern fighter jets.

Why is Ukraine asking for fighter jets?

To help it win the war - in Zelensky’s words, as inscribed on then fighter ace helmet presented to the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in