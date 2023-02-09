The ever-moving goalposts around sending military jets to Ukraine
Ideally, from a Ukrainian point of view, the UK might send a handful of planes, just to break the deadlock, and encourage Nato allies with plenty of more suitable planes to release them, writes Sean O’Grady
After the surprise visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to London, Rishi Sunak, under pressure from Zelensky, Boris Johnson, MPs and public opinion, has indicated that the UK may be able to offer Kyiv modern fighter jets.
Why is Ukraine asking for fighter jets?
To help it win the war - in Zelensky’s words, as inscribed on then fighter ace helmet presented to the speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies