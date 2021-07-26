Fears of a Tory revolt over vaccine passports has put Labour in a unique position

Five days ago Keir Starmer stated that the Labour Party opposed using vaccine passports as a condition for entry to “crowded venues”, presumably including events such as football matches and music festivals.

Now the Labour leader says that he is ready to support vaccination passports for mass-attendance events – but going further than Boris Johnson currently proposes, so the passport would also be supplanted with the additional safeguard of a negative Covid test. Thus, the leader of the opposition has gone from attacking the government from a more libertarian stance than Johnson to attacking Johnson for not being restrictive enough.

To be fair to Starmer, he has been consistent that access to healthcare, food shopping and essential services should not be conditional on a so-called vaccine passport and he has stressed throughout the need for a “pragmatic” approach, which is a necessary alibi against charges of inconsistency.