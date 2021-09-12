What are the chances of Conservative MPs voting against their government this week?

Two big votes are coming up in parliament this week. On Tuesday, MPs will rush through all the stages of the Health and Social Care Levy Bill, enacting the tax rise announced – and indeed already voted on – last week. And on Wednesday, Labour will table a motion against the cut in universal credit.

Boris Johnson, who currently enjoys a working majority of 83, is unlikely to be forced to change course. It would take 42 Conservative MPs to vote with the opposition to wipe out that majority, or a larger number to abstain, and there is no evidence of a rebellion that size.

The most recent rebellions came from different wings of the Tory party. In the vote on cutting the foreign aid budget in July, 25 Tory MPs voted against the government and only two more failed to vote. In last week’s vote on the money resolution for the health and social care levy – a separate vote from the bill that is required for any tax change – a mere five MPs from the right of the party voted against, although a further 37 did not vote.