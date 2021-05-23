What is Dominic Cummings’s case against Boris Johnson?

D

ominic Cummings, the prime minister’s former chief adviser, is up to the 51st tweet in a thread that started a week ago, in which he has laid out much of the case against Boris Johnson that he is expected to make on Wednesday. He is due to appear in front of a joint meeting of the health and science select committees of MPs, to give evidence to their investigation into the handling of the pandemic, which is turning into a dress rehearsal for the public inquiry that will be set up next year.

One of the most serious criticisms Cummings makes is in tweet number 38: “Media generally abysmal on covid but even I’ve been surprised by 1 thing: how many hacks have parroted Hancock’s line that ‘herd immunity wasn’t the plan’ when ‘herd immunity by Sep’ was *literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings* until it was ditched.”

This seems a straightforward confusion about what people mean by “herd immunity was the plan” – a confusion that was never quite cleared up at the time. In the early stages of the pandemic, the government’s scientific advisers assumed that it would not be possible to prevent the virus spreading throughout the population until enough people had acquired immunity to stop it spreading any further – this level was assumed to be something like 60 per cent of the population.