Will the government U-turn on cuts to universal credit?

Ministers appear adamant the £20-a-week uplift will end in the autumn but pressure at Westminster is likely to grow over the summer, writes Ashley Cowburn

Sunday 11 July 2021 00:39
<p>Six former Tory work and pensions secretaries urged the chancellor to make the £20 uplift permanent</p>

(Getty)

To strengthen the safety net, I’m increasing today the universal credit standard allowance, for the next 12 months, by £1,000 a year,” Rishi Sunak told a No 10 press conference at the onset of the pandemic – just several days before England’s first lockdown.

As the crisis raged on well beyond the initial 12 months of support offered, the chancellor, however, was initially reluctant to extend the £20-a-week uplift. The Treasury considered other models, including a one-off (thus less expensive) £500 payment to families.

But under severe pressure from anti-poverty campaigners and MPs across the political divide, including many Tory backbenchers, Mr Sunak eventually announced a six month extension to the support — until September 2021.

