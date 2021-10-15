Inside Politics: Xi to snub Cop26 and Amazon Christmas gifts warning
Lack of cooperation from China could torpedo climate goals and e-commerce giant says it expects supply chain disruption to continue into spring next year, writes Matt Mathers
Downing Street fears it is now almost certain that President Xi of China will not attend the vital Cop26 climate summit, dealing a major blow to climate change goals. Elsewhere, Lord Frost is off to Brussels for further Brexit talks and don’t panic, but Amazon is now warning customers to buy Christmas presents early.
Inside the bubble
The Commons is in recess until 18 October.
