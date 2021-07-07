New risk prediction model developed for premature births
Researchers hope treatment can be better-targeted and allow pregnant women to spend less unnecessary time in hospital
Eleanor Sly@eleanor_sly
Wednesday 07 July 2021 03:25 comments
A newly-developed tool could help protect babies and reduce women’s time in hospital by improving the prediction of premature births.
A premature birth is defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as “being born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed.” An estimated 15 million babies are born pre-term each year, with related complications being the number one cause of death among children under five years of age.
The health of pre-term babies can be significantly improved by timely interventions.
