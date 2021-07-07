Inside Politics: Patel under fire and more woes for Hancock

Yes, it’s the one you’ve been waiting for. No, not business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on this morning’s broadcast round...England v Denmark in the Euro semi-final! Based on last night’s showing and previous games, Gareth Southgate’s side will have it all to do against Italy if they can topple the Danes. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. At Westminster, Priti Patel is under fire over the Nationality and Borders Bill. And there is more bad news for Matt Hancock. Is the former health secretary facing a red card?

