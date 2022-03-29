A "globalised diet" of ultra-processed, factory-assembled food is what the humans of the 21st century are eating.

Reconstituted meat, industrially-produced pizza, pasta and instant noodles, alongside highly sweetened and salted snacks, soft drinks and confectionery are among the items "becoming dominant in the global food supply," according to a new analysis.

It is unlikely to surprise anyone that this kind of diet, in which an array of substances consisting of commodity ingredients and "cosmetic" additives, such as flavours, colours and emulsifiers, is not good for human health.