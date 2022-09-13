Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: ‘Selfless duty’

New King continues UK tour as questions remain over prime minister’s cost of living plan, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 13 September 2022 08:33
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

King Charles III makes his first to Northern Ireland today as Liz Truss comes under further pressure to set out the details of how her cost of living plan will be paid for.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in