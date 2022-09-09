Inside Politics: The end of an era
Liz Truss and Keir Starmer lead tributes to Her Majesty, who died yesterday aged 96, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
The UK is mourning the death of Elizabeth II, the country’s longest-reigning monarch, who passed away yesterday at Balmoral, aged 96. MPs will pay tribute to Her Majesty in the Commons from noon.
