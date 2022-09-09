Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: The end of an era

Liz Truss and Keir Starmer lead tributes to Her Majesty, who died yesterday aged 96, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 09 September 2022 08:25
Comments
(Supplied)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

The UK is mourning the death of Elizabeth II, the country’s longest-reigning monarch, who passed away yesterday at Balmoral, aged 96. MPs will pay tribute to Her Majesty in the Commons from noon.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in