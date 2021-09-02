Inside Politics: Raab in Qatar and third Covid jab for vulnerable

Following a less than convincing performance at the foreign affairs committee, Dominic Raab had plenty to mull over on his flight to Qatar; not least how to get those stranded in Afghanistan out as the Taliban tightens its grip. Closer to home, those with severely weakened immune systems are to get a third vaccine dose, the ministry of defence has denied claims it is drawing up plans to move Trident out of Scotland in the event of independence, and No 10 and the trade department are said to be blocking trade unions from sensitive trade talks.

Inside the bubble

Raab holds talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, about how to secure a safe passage out of Afghanistan for all those who have been abandoned by the US and the UK.