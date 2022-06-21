Inside Politics: Strike underway

Thousands of rail workers walk out after failure to reach deal on pay and conditions, as Boris Johnson faces new questions about discussing government jobs for wife Carrie, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 21 June 2022 08:32
(PA)

Commuters are being urged to avoid the rail network today as the biggest strike in 30 years gets underway. Elsewhere, there are fresh reports that Boris Johnson discussed giving government jobs to wife Carrie, after Downing Street confirmed that it intervened following the publication of a similar story in The Times Saturday.

Inside the bubble

Our chief politics commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for:

