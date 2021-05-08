Rail passengers to get journey advice on Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger

R

ail passengers will soon be able to use WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger for more information about options for completing their journeys after travelling by train.

The new system will feature customised information on all modes of travel including walking, cycling, buses, trams and taxis, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

Users arriving by train at Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Liverpool and Northampton will even be offered the opportunity to book an e-scooter through rental firm Voi.