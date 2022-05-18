Rainforest trees ‘dying twice as fast as four decades ago’
Findings suggest greenhouse gases are being released at converse rate, say researcher
Rainforest trees are dying twice as fast as 40 years ago, according to new research.
Scientists found life expectancy had halved for dozens of species in the wet tropics of North Queensland – a world heritage site running 280 miles along the northeast coast of Australia.
A similar drop in lifespan was observed in the Amazon and the rainforests of Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies