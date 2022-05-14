At the end of three whole years and millions of pounds of expense, the question of whether it was definitely, unequivocally “Rebekah Vardy’s ……… account” behind the leaking of stories about Coleen Rooney to The Sun may not be conclusively settled. Indeed, it may never be so.

But that vast time and money have prized open a window into the rarefied world of the WAG that is exceptionally ugly and cannot now be closed. (Though, arguably, its time is already passing).

Rebekah Vardy was 34 when she married Jamie Vardy in 2016, days after he had become the folk hero of arguably the most extraordinary football story ever told, namely Leicester City’s astonishing Premier League title.