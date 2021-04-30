Immigration and human-rights organisations have slated plans to overhaul the immigration and asylum system as “vague, unworkable, cruel and potentially unlawful”.

The activists have also labelled a government consultation on the changes “a sham” and a “thinly veiled public-relations exercise”, claiming the consultation is designed to lead people to endorse the proposals.

Home secretary Priti Patel is proposing that refugees who arrive in Britain via unauthorised routes be denied an automatic right to asylum.