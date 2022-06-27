Ten rare wildcat kittens born in Scotland as part of rewilding project

Kittens could be among the first of their species to be released into the wild

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Monday 27 June 2022 16:33
Comments
<p>Four of the wildcat kittens born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore</p>

(RZSS/Saving Wildcats)

A project aiming to breed and eventually release wildcats into the wild in Scotland is celebrating the birth of ten kittens.

The two litters of five kittens born this month mean there are now 18 kittens born this season as part of the project.

The Saving Wildcats project at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) said litters of five were "incredibly rare in the captive breeding population, so to have two in one breeding season is incredibly exciting".

