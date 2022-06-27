Ten rare wildcat kittens born in Scotland as part of rewilding project

A project aiming to breed and eventually release wildcats into the wild in Scotland is celebrating the birth of ten kittens.

The two litters of five kittens born this month mean there are now 18 kittens born this season as part of the project.

The Saving Wildcats project at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) said litters of five were "incredibly rare in the captive breeding population, so to have two in one breeding season is incredibly exciting".