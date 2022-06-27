Ten rare wildcat kittens born in Scotland as part of rewilding project
Kittens could be among the first of their species to be released into the wild
A project aiming to breed and eventually release wildcats into the wild in Scotland is celebrating the birth of ten kittens.
The two litters of five kittens born this month mean there are now 18 kittens born this season as part of the project.
The Saving Wildcats project at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) said litters of five were "incredibly rare in the captive breeding population, so to have two in one breeding season is incredibly exciting".
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies