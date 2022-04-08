Inside Politics: Sunak tax row rumbles on

Is Rishi Sunak losing the Midas touch? That’s the question asked in this morning’s Independent cartoon, which succinctly depicts the problems facing the chancellor and how they could impact his chances of one day winning the keys to No 10 Downing Street.

Today’s headlines certainly won’t help that cause, as critics raise more questions about his household’s wealth and tax arrangements. John Rentoul, our chief politics commentator, recently wrote about how Sunak shares some similarities with Tony Blair, the former Labour leader, whose march to No 10 was soundtracked by D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better. Unfortunately for the chancellor, all the signs suggest that politically, things are only going to get worse as the cost of living crisis really begins to bite.