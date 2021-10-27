Rishi Sunak will later this morning pose outside No 11 Downing Street with his red box before making the short trip over to the Commons to deliver the Budget, where he will sketch out a rosier economic outlook than economists had predicted coming out of Covid lockdowns. Britain’s speedier-than-expected recovery has left the chancellor with some money to play with and he is expected to announce that some surplus funds will be invested in public services. He will vow to reduce borrowing and attempt to draw a line under pandemic levels of spending, tout the UK as a high-skill, high-wage economy “fit for a new age of optimism”. But business owners, facing increasing costs due to the supply chain crisis, and the millions of families across the UK gripped by a cost of living squeeze, could be forgiven for feeling less hopeful about the future.

Inside the bubble

Our political commentator Andrew Grice on what to look out for today: