Inside Politics: Rishi to the rescue

Cost of living package sees every UK household get £400 cut to energy bills but chancellor’s windfall tax criticsed over enviornmental impact, writes Matt Mathers

Friday 27 May 2022 08:33
Parliament is in recess today but Rishi Sunak is out on the broadcast round defending his package of measures to ease the cost of living crisis. Is it job done for the chancellor? The Resolution Foundation has said the measures outlined by the Treasury since February cover around fourth fifths of the rise in energy bills.

