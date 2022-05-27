Inside Politics: Rishi to the rescue
Cost of living package sees every UK household get £400 cut to energy bills but chancellor’s windfall tax criticsed over enviornmental impact, writes Matt Mathers
Parliament is in recess today but Rishi Sunak is out on the broadcast round defending his package of measures to ease the cost of living crisis. Is it job done for the chancellor? The Resolution Foundation has said the measures outlined by the Treasury since February cover around fourth fifths of the rise in energy bills.
Inside the bubble
Parliament is in recess.
