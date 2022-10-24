Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Ready 4 Rishi

Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race, paving way for Sunak coronation, writes Matt Mathers

Monday 24 October 2022 08:26
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)</p>

Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign office in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)

(PA Wire)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Another week. Must be time for a new prime minister?

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in