Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Unite or die

Sunak takes over as PM and pleads to his party for unity, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 25 October 2022 08:28
Comments
(Getty)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Rishi Sunak takes over as PM with an absolutely shocking in tray. If only somebody had warned Liz Truss and the Tory Party what would have happened if she pressed ahead with her unfunded tax cuts.

Inside the bubble

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in