Inside Politics: Battle of the deputies

Sunak’s meeting with China president at G20 cancelled after missile kills two in Poland, Rayner takes on Raab at PMQs, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 16 November 2022 08:29
<p>Indonesia G20</p>

Indonesia G20

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

It’s the battle of the deputies at PMQs today with Rishi Sunak away on international business. The PM will take part in an emergency G7 meeting after missiles killed two in Poland.

Inside the bubble

