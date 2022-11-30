Inside Politics: Blowin’ in the wind
Sunak to face off against Starmer amid back bench rows over onshore wind and housing, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
A Marcus Rashford masterclass has put England through to the next stage of the World Cup. Keir Starmer will be hoping to score today when he goes on the attack against Rishi Sunak at PMQs. The PM remains under pressure on onshore wind, housing and private schools.
