Inside Politics: West says Donbass shelling was ‘false flag’ operation

Batten down the hatches! People are being warned to stay home today as Storm Eunice smashes the UK with winds of up to 100mph in the worst affected areas. A rare Met Office red warning for wind in place for coastal areas in South West England and southern Wales has been extended to cover swathes of South East England, with London “very likely” to see gales of at least 60mph. Meanwhile, the war clouds hanging over Ukraine continue to darken following the shelling of a preschool in the disputed region of Donbass, which the west says was a “false flag” operation by the Kremlin as it seeks justification for war. Elsewhere, Jacob Rees-Mogg claims there is little evidence Brexit has affected trade, the Met Police has apologised for a tweet criticising London mayor Sadiq Khan and Priti Patel is under fire for a new Border Force hire.

Inside the bubble

Parliament is in recess.