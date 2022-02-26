In the days since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, one man has loomed large: Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.

Every inch the potentate, he began by soliciting support from key ministers live on TV; he followed up with an outraged attack on Ukraine, lambasting Lenin, Stalin and Gorbachev for good measure. Three days later, in the early morning in Moscow, he was back on national television announcing the start of military action. The first tanks moved in and the first bombs were dropped within hours.

Russia’s military onslaught has tended to be seen as an old-fashioned war launched by an old-fashioned autocrat, surprising and shocking to everyone who believed such wars to be over, at least in Europe. The scenes of preparations for street-fighting from Ukrainian cities in recent days have been tragically reminiscent of black and white newsreel from the very same cities as Germany invaded in 1941. But the supposedly old-fashioned autocrat also reflects the complexities of the times he has lived through.