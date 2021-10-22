Inside Politics: Javid warned of ‘tsunami of unmet need’ in social care

Sajid Javid has been warned that social care services are facing a “tsunami of unmet need” as the NHS struggles with the Covid surge. In another headache for the health secretary, doctors are threatening industrial action over his new GP surgery reforms. Elsewhere, Sir David Amess’s suspected killer planned to carry out other terror attacks and reports say the BBC is preparing to change up its politics team.

Inside the bubble

Several private members’ bills get second readings in the Commons from 9.30am