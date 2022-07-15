According to Madonna, taking a holiday can turn the world around and bring back happy days. But when the kids take their summer holiday, chances are you’ll spend days spreadsheeting every element of their daily schedule just to stop the world falling apart.

This week, state schools in England and Wales split up for the long summer vacation. Children will be gleeful; parents will brace themselves for the most trying period of the year.

For parents not juggling childcare with other work, it’s tough enough. Six weeks of desperately thinking up new activities to keep small kids occupied – or developing different responses to the grunts of a mardy teen. For those who have to keep both their children and their employer happy, a tight timetable is the key.