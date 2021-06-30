From one ear being lower than the other to what bones are like inside

Science made simple

Asymmetrical ears might not be as unusual as you may think

Is one ear normally lower than the other?

It’s quite common for parts of our bodies to be unequal in size, shape and balance. Feet, for example, are often different sizes. Ears are no more likely to be uneven (or even) than other parts of the face or body.

Why, if you shut one eye, do you still see in 3D?

