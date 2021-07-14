From rubbing an injury to how many cells there are in the body

Why does rubbing an injury make it hurt less?

If you get hurt, your first response is generally to rub the area vigorously until the pain ceases. The rubbing activates receptors in the skin that act on endorphin-containing nerves. These release endorphins – the body’s natural painkillers – and help to stop the pain. Eventually, if the rubbing doesn’t work, you may have to resort to painkillers such as paracetamol and aspirin.

Why does the voice sound different when recorded?