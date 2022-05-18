Why’s a scientist called a scientist, and how did Romans do multiplication?

We explore the curious questions that science can answer

Wednesday 18 May 2022 14:35
Comments
<p>The word ‘scientist’ was first used a couple of hundred years ago</p>

The word ‘scientist’ was first used a couple of hundred years ago

(Getty)

Why is a scientist called a scientist?

The word comes from the Latin scire, which means “to know”. A scientist is thus one who knows or learns. Before the word was first used, a couple of hundred years ago, scientists used to be called natural philosophers. “Philosophy” comes from the Greek words for “lover of true knowledge”.

How did Pascal measure atmospheric pressure with a 40ft glass tube full of wine?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in