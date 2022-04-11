Scientists develop headband to improve deep sleep and help regenerate brain and memory

Device created by Swiss researchers could be given to patients who have trouble sleeping, reports Aisha Rimi

Monday 11 April 2022 16:52
The device 'worked very well', allowing users to independently operate it from home

(SleepLoop/ETH Zurich)

Scientists have created a wearable device designed to help users get a better night’s sleep by stimulating their brain with sounds.

The first clinical study of the device, known as SleepLoop, involved 16 participants aged 60 to 80 in a study by researchers at Swiss university ETH Zurich. It found auditory stimulation helped users remain in deep sleep.

The device is worn on a headband and measures the wearer’s brain activity throughout the night. When slow waves are detected, it shows the person has entered deep sleep and triggers a clicking sound.

