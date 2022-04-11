Scientists have created a wearable device designed to help users get a better night’s sleep by stimulating their brain with sounds.

The first clinical study of the device, known as SleepLoop, involved 16 participants aged 60 to 80 in a study by researchers at Swiss university ETH Zurich. It found auditory stimulation helped users remain in deep sleep.

The device is worn on a headband and measures the wearer’s brain activity throughout the night. When slow waves are detected, it shows the person has entered deep sleep and triggers a clicking sound.