Rise in screen time for children during pandemic sparks health fears

Experts found switching between devices increased strain on eyes by 22 per cent, Emily Atkinson reports

Emily Atkinson
Friday 11 March 2022 16:35
Global guidelines suggest infants younger than two avoid screen time altogether (Peter Byrne/PA)
Health experts have expressed concern that an increase in screen time for children over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic could pose significant risks to their eyesight and general health.

A new study led by vision experts at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) found that a rise in digital screen usage due to the move to online learning during lockdowns was linked to several conditions.

The paper, published by the Journal of School Health, focused on risks to vision. It found among those associated with the use of digital devices were eye strain, unstable binocular vision (using both eyes adequately to create a single visual image), uncorrected refractive error and dry eyes.

Comments

