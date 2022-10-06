Oil damages seabird feathers even in tiny quantities, study shows
Oil as thick as 0.1 to 3 micrometeres can affect affect seabirds feather structure, reports Mustafa Qadri
Water surfaces contaminated with thin amounts of crude oil is enough to damage seabirds feathers, a study has found.
Researchers from the University College Cork (UCC) said water surfaces containing crude oil as thin as 1 per cent the thickness of hair can rupture their feather structure and dampen their waterproofing.
The Marine Ecology Group at UCC collected feathers from Manx shearwaters, a seabird species thought to be at-risk from oil pollution.
