Oil damages seabird feathers even in tiny quantities, study shows

Water surfaces contaminated with thin amounts of crude oil is enough to damage seabirds feathers, a study has found.

Researchers from the University College Cork (UCC) said water surfaces containing crude oil as thin as 1 per cent the thickness of hair can rupture their feather structure and dampen their waterproofing.

The Marine Ecology Group at UCC collected feathers from Manx shearwaters, a seabird species thought to be at-risk from oil pollution.