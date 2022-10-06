Jump to content

Oil damages seabird feathers even in tiny quantities, study shows

Oil as thick as 0.1 to 3 micrometeres can affect affect seabirds feather structure, reports Mustafa Qadri

Thursday 06 October 2022 18:43
<p>Seabirds exposed to oil are more likely to become waterlogged, cold, and less buoyant</p>

Seabirds exposed to oil are more likely to become waterlogged, cold, and less buoyant

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Water surfaces contaminated with thin amounts of crude oil is enough to damage seabirds feathers, a study has found.

Researchers from the University College Cork (UCC) said water surfaces containing crude oil as thin as 1 per cent the thickness of hair can rupture their feather structure and dampen their waterproofing.

The Marine Ecology Group at UCC collected feathers from Manx shearwaters, a seabird species thought to be at-risk from oil pollution.

