Inside Politics: Calls for ‘David’s law’ and eco heating plan branded ‘inadequate’

Southend will be granted city status in a fitting tribute to Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP killed during a constituency surgery last week. Elsewhere, the government today publishes a number of climate strategies as it seeks to get its climate agenda back on track. But the PM’s green credentials will come under scrutiny after the company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”. Elsewhere, ministers are increasingly concerned about a difficult winter ahead as Covid cases rise.

Inside the bubble

Cabinet meets in the morning. The House of Commons is back to normal business: questions to Sajid Javid, health secretary; a motion on the renewal of temporary coronavirus powers; and a debate on a subject chosen by Labour. Boris Johnson and other ministers will make the case for investing in the UK at the Global Investment Summit. The government’s Net Zero Strategy and Heat and Buildings Strategy will be published. Busy day in Commons committees, including the first appearance by Amanda Pritchard, new chief exec of NHS England.