Using smartphones could help improve memory, study suggests

Researchers found setting reminders on digital devices can help free up our memory for other types of information, writes Furvah Shah

Tuesday 02 August 2022 16:47
<p>“The results show that external memory tools work,” said one of the study’s authors </p>

(Getty Images)

Using smartphones could help in improving memory skills, according to a new study.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) found that using digital devices like phones and tablets helps people to store and remember important information, in turn freeing up their memory for less crucial knowledge.

Some studies have suggested the use of smartphones can impair cognitive skills or even cause early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

