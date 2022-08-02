Using smartphones could help improve memory, study suggests
Researchers found setting reminders on digital devices can help free up our memory for other types of information, writes Furvah Shah
Using smartphones could help in improving memory skills, according to a new study.
Researchers at University College London (UCL) found that using digital devices like phones and tablets helps people to store and remember important information, in turn freeing up their memory for less crucial knowledge.
Some studies have suggested the use of smartphones can impair cognitive skills or even cause early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
