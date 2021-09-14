Snakes evolved from survivors of dinosaur-killing asteroid, study suggests

All living snakes evolved from a handful of species that survived the impact of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs when it smashed into Earth, a new study suggests.

While three-quarters of the plant and animal species living on the planet were destroyed by the collision 66 million years ago, snakes not only survived but soon began to diversify, scientists say.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Bath, found that the reptiles’ ability to shelter underground for long periods without food helped them to survive the collision’s aftermath while the loss of competitors and creation of new habitats allowed them to flourish.