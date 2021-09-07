Inside Politics: Johnson to ignore Tory rebels and hike NI to pay for social care

At last, there is some more prolonged sunshine in what has felt like the most miserable summer in living memory. Temperatures are soaring across the country, and Boris Johnson is continuing to feel the heat over his social care funding plan, with reports this morning saying one frontbencher is considering their position over the tax hike. Elsewhere, there has been a Brexit “sausage war” truce and fears of another Covid lockdown in October.

The Independent has launched a petition urging the UK government to be more ambitious in its plans to take in Afghan refugees. More details below.