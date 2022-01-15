Centrist Dad

Will my son be less anxious about attending a party if I tell him it’s a work event?

Birthday bashes bring out the worst in small children, says Will Gore, but there is still fun to be had

Saturday 15 January 2022 21:30
<p>It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to </p>

Unlike Boris Johnson, my son isn’t overly keen on parties.

Some children like nothing better than playing host at their own birthday bash, or joining in wholeheartedly at somebody else’s. I have been charmed by other people’s kids who are politely grateful for gifts they receive, or who get stuck in to musical chairs without worrying about whether they might win.

At the moment, however, my son is not a party lover. It has suited him to have a birthday that almost always falls within the Easter school holiday, and Covid restrictions over the past couple of years have provided an additional excuse not to have a big bash. He isn’t even very keen on having his parents and sister sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

