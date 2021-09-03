As his new film Parallel Mothers took the Venice Film Festival this week by storm, Pedro Almodovar did not fight shy of telling the world his own country must confront the ghosts of the civil war.

Parallel Mothers touches on the story of Janis, a photographer played by Penelope Cruz, who is determined to find the remains of her great-grandfather, who was executed by forces loyal to the dictator General Francisco Franco for opposing the nationalist regime.

“Spanish society has an enormous moral debt to the families of the disappeared,” Almodovar told journalists.